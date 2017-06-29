Haim have paired with Funny or Die for a video imagining if they had an estranged (and deranged) fourth sister who was dying to be part of the band. Actress (and musician in her own right) Brie Larson takes on the role of “Frime Haim,” a sister who stole their grandmother’s identity, lives in her house, and keeping nothing but Kool-Aid in the fridge. She attempts to win over her skeptical sisters by playing them a song she claims to have written before the girls’ mother, played by the great Carnie Wilson of Wilson-Phillips, interrupts the proceedings. Turns out Este Haim, in particular, is a strong comic actor. HAIM’s second album Something to Tell You is out July 7. Watch the video below.