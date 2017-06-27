News \
Haim Announce Apple Music Behind The Album Documentary
Haim’s new album, Something to Tell You, is out July 7. Today, the band announced Haim: Behind the Album, a new Apple Music documentary chronicling the making-of the album. (It looks not-dissimilar to a Apple Music documentary about the Harry Styles album released in May, if you remember that.) The announcement comes with a trailer, which you can watch below. The documentary is out July 14. So far, Haim have released “Right Now,” “Little of Your Love,” and “Want You Back” from the new record.