Gregg Allman Laid to Rest in Macon, Georgia

Legendary Southern rocker Gregg Allman was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon, June 3rd, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon Georgia. He was buried near his brother Duane Allman, who died in a motorcycle accident in 1971. The brothers used to write songs among the gravestones, in the very cemetery that became their final resting place. Also buried nearby is Berry Oakley. The three were founding members of the Allman Brothers Band.

The funeral at Snow’s Memorial Chapel was open only to friends and family. Mourners wore jeans, as requested by Allman’s estate, according to Rolling Stone. His ex-wife Cher attended, as did Peter Frampton and former President Jimmy Carter; in a statement, Carter praised Allman for extensive help during his 1976 presidential bid. Members of Allman’s band, as well as his children and his manager, also attended.

Fans lined the roadway between the chapel and the cemetery. Allman’s songs blasted from cars parked along the route. Though the ceremony was private, hundreds of fans gathered on a hill overlooking the burial site. According to the Macon Telegraph, nearly 1,500 people paid tribute.

Allman died on May 27th, at the age of 69, near Savannah, Georgia, after a battle with liver cancer.