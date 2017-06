Future pulled out the theatrics for his 2017 BET Awards performance, dawning a mask and surrounding himself with disguised dancers in an ornate house for “Mask Off.” Just when the performance seemed to have hit its peak, Kendrick Lamar came out to perform his verse from the remix. Both rappers were nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Watch the performance and hear the full remix below.

“Mask Off” (Remix):