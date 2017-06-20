News \
Foo Fighters Announce Tour, Cal Jam Festival Featuring Queens of the Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, and More
Foo Fighters have just announced a new album, Concrete and Gold, and with it a tour to be kicked off by the Foos’ very own music festival in San Bernadino on October 7. Dubbed “Cal Fest 17″ in tribute to the 1974 California Jam festival, the lineup will feature Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, and many more. The Foos will headline, of course.
The press release also boasts that there will be “camping, carnival rides, a water park, attractions, [and] a mobile recording studio” available to ticket holders, in addition to outdoor movie screenings and go-go band Big Tony & Trouble Funk to entertain those camping out for the festival.
Tickets go on sale on June 29 at 10AM PST. You can find out more information about the festival here. As for the rest of the Foos’ tour, check out the full list of new dates, which includes a show at New Orleans’ Voodoo Fest, below.
Foo Fighters:
OCTOBER 12 – Washington DC – The Anthem
OCTOBER 14 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Coliseum
OCTOBER 15 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
OCTOBER 17 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
OCTOBER 18 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
OCTOBER 20 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena
OCTOBER 21 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
OCTOBER 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
OCTOBER 24 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
OCTOBER 26 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
OCTOBER 28 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
NOVEMBER 7 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center
NOVEMBER 8 – Champaign, IL – State Farm Arena
NOVEMBER 10 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
NOVEMBER 11 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
NOVEMBER 13 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
NOVEMBER 15 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
DECEMBER 1 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
DECEMBER 2 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
DECEMBER 4 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
DECEMBER 5 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena
DECEMBER 7 – Nampa ID – Ford Idaho Center
DECEMBER 9 – Billings MT – Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
DECEMBER 10 – Casper WY – Casper Events Center
DECEMBER 12 – Salt Lake City UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena