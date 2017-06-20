Foo Fighters have just announced a new album, Concrete and Gold, and with it a tour to be kicked off by the Foos’ very own music festival in San Bernadino on October 7. Dubbed “Cal Fest 17″ in tribute to the 1974 California Jam festival, the lineup will feature Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, and many more. The Foos will headline, of course.

The press release also boasts that there will be “camping, carnival rides, a water park, attractions, [and] a mobile recording studio” available to ticket holders, in addition to outdoor movie screenings and go-go band Big Tony & Trouble Funk to entertain those camping out for the festival.

Tickets go on sale on June 29 at 10AM PST. You can find out more information about the festival here. As for the rest of the Foos’ tour, check out the full list of new dates, which includes a show at New Orleans’ Voodoo Fest, below.

Foo Fighters:

OCTOBER 12 – Washington DC – The Anthem

OCTOBER 14 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Coliseum

OCTOBER 15 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

OCTOBER 17 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

OCTOBER 18 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

OCTOBER 20 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena

OCTOBER 21 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

OCTOBER 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

OCTOBER 24 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

OCTOBER 26 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

OCTOBER 28 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

NOVEMBER 7 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center

NOVEMBER 8 – Champaign, IL – State Farm Arena

NOVEMBER 10 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

NOVEMBER 11 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

NOVEMBER 13 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

NOVEMBER 15 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

DECEMBER 1 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

DECEMBER 2 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

DECEMBER 4 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

DECEMBER 5 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

DECEMBER 7 – Nampa ID – Ford Idaho Center

DECEMBER 9 – Billings MT – Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

DECEMBER 10 – Casper WY – Casper Events Center

DECEMBER 12 – Salt Lake City UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena