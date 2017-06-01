Foo Fighters – “Run”

The Foo Fighters have released “Run,” their first new song since 2015. The ambitious song opens softly and ethereally, eventually breaking into a churning, yowling headbanger, before pulling back out of it. The Dave-Grohl-directed video takes place in a dystopian nursing home; a One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest kind of institution that attempts to sedate its residents with pills. Unfortunately for the staff, the power of rock is stronger than any medicine. The band plays as an elderly version of itself, and there are plenty of NSFW moments as the crowd’s hedonism mounts.

The Foo Fighters’ last full album was 2014’s Sonic Highways–no word yet on whether “Run” will be coming from its followup. Watch the video below.