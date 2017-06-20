News \
Foo Fighters Announce New Album Concrete and Gold
Foo Fighters have announced Concrete and Gold, their first new album since 2014’s Sonic Highways. It’s out September via Roswell/RCA. The album was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia) and includes the recently released “Run” and recently teased “Lah Dee Da.” Below, find the tracklist and album art. A press release described the album’s blueprint as “Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper’s… or something like that.”
Concrete and Gold:
1. T-Shirt
2. Run
3. Make It Right
4. The Sky Is A Neighborhood
5. La Dee Da
6. Dirty Water
7. Arrows
8. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
9. Sunday Rain
10. The Line
11. Concrete and Gold