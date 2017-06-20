Foo Fighters Announce New Album Concrete and Gold

Foo Fighters have announced Concrete and Gold, their first new album since 2014’s Sonic Highways. It’s out September via Roswell/RCA. The album was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia) and includes the recently released “Run” and recently teased “Lah Dee Da.” Below, find the tracklist and album art. A press release described the album’s blueprint as “Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper’s… or something like that.”

Concrete and Gold:

1. T-Shirt

2. Run

3. Make It Right

4. The Sky Is A Neighborhood

5. La Dee Da

6. Dirty Water

7. Arrows

8. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)

9. Sunday Rain

10. The Line

11. Concrete and Gold