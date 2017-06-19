New York electro-pop duo Fischerspooner are back with their first new music in eight years. They’ve released a new single, “Have Fun Tonight,” which is the first release toward their upcoming album SIR, due out September 22 on Ultra Records. Michael Stipe is producing the album, and has a co-writing credit on “Have Fun Tonight” along with producer/songwriter Boots (who has collaborated with Beyoncé, Run the Jewels, FKA Twigs and others). Fischerspooner’s return is also being marked with an art show they curated in Vienna, which will be running from late this month through October (see more details here). Watch the video for “Have Fun Tonight” below via Pitchfork.