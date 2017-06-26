Watch Fantômas Play at Tool’s Festival

Last month, Faith No More frontman Mike Patton announced that he had teamed up with former drummer Dave Lombardo, his old bandmate in the deranged-film-music band Fantômas, to form a new hardcore band called Dead Cross. And as Consequence Of Sound points out, Patton also reunited with Fantômas this past weekend to play a one-off set, announced at the last minute, at Tool’s one-day festival in San Bernardino. Patton performed with his old Mr. Bungle bandmate Trevor Dunn and with Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne. Lombardo, for whatever reason, didn’t play, but Melvins’ Dale Crover filled in. This was the first Fantômas show in two and a half years, and while the video isn’t clear, you can hear clear audio of the band’s unhinged versions of the themes from movies like The Godfather and Night Of The Hunter. Check it out below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.