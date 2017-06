D.R.A.M. has come through with a surprise of not one, but two new songs. “The Uber Song” and “Group Thang (Demo)” both feature the big teddy bear of a singer in seduction mode, which comes off as simultaneously sexy and goofy. And really, how seriously can you take an ode to hookup Uber rides or, uh, declaring yourself into the “group thang?”

Stream the “The Uber Song” and “Group Thang (Demo)” below.