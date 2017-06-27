News \
Watch Drake and Will Ferrell’s NBA Awards Show Sketch
Drake is a big basketball fan (and occasional coach), and last night, he hosted the first-ever NBA Awards at NYC’s Basketball City at Pier 36. The ceremony opened with a sketch starring Drake and Will Ferrell as handshake coaches — technically an NBA Handshake Specialist and an NBA Dexterity Technician, respectively — teaching NBA players different handshakes like “the Jenga,” “the Prom,” “the Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “the Black Dad.” Watch below.
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.