Drake is a big basketball fan (and occasional coach), and last night, he hosted the first-ever NBA Awards at NYC’s Basketball City at Pier 36. The ceremony opened with a sketch starring Drake and Will Ferrell as handshake coaches — technically an NBA Handshake Specialist and an NBA Dexterity Technician, respectively — teaching NBA players different handshakes like “the Jenga,” “the Prom,” “the Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “the Black Dad.” Watch below.

The handshake game is strong with @Drake & Will Ferrell 👊 If you're seeing this, it's far from too late. The #NBAAwards are on TNT NOW! pic.twitter.com/yCJYGrC4hX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.