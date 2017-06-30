Classic Drag City Albums by Pavement, Silver Jews, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and More Now Streaming on Apple Music

Drag City have long been holdouts in the streaming wars. The Chicago indie took their time bringing releases to digital retailers like iTunes and Bandcamp, and until very recently, their music was completely unavailable on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Today, a handful of the label’s classic releases found their way onto Apple Music. Though Apple makes it a challenge to sort by label, uploads so far include 90s classics like Pavement’s Westing (By Musket and Sexant), Smog’s Red Apple Falls, Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s I See A Darkness, The Red Krayola’s Coconut Hotel, Royal Trux’s Untitled, the Hey Drag City compilation, and Silver Jews’ American Water. Check them out over on Apple Music and revisit our feature on “America’s best record label” here. [Reddit]