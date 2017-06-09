DJ Khaled Shares Absurdly Star-Studded Grateful Tracklist

DJ Khaled has ascended to a new tier of success this year, and with it, a new tier of excess. The Miami hit-maker, whose talents for self-promotion and superstar-wrangling are unmatched in the music industry, recently scored his first #1 single, the Justin Bieber/Quavo/Chance The Rapper/Lil Wayne summit “I’m The One,” and this year he’s released a Beyoncé/Jay Z duet and another new Drake single under his own name. And now, as Rap-Up points out, he’s revealed the full tracklist to his upcoming album Grateful. It’s as eye-popping as that cover art, which once again features Khaled’s new son Asahd.

The aforementioned Beyoncé, Jay Z, Drake, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne are on the album, of course, and Chance makes a second appearance on a song called “I Love You So Much.” There’s also the previously reported track featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, plus appearances (sometimes multiple) from Alicia Keys, Future, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Migos, Pusha T, Jadakiss, Gucci Mane, Fat Joe, Raekwon, T.I., 21 Savage, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Calvin Harris, Jeremih, PartyNextDoor, Kodak Black, Belly, Mavado, and Sizzla. The last track also appears to be just Khaled talking about Asahd, which is awesome, and Asahd is credited as an executive producer, which is also awesome. Check out the full tracklist below.