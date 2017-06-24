Video: DJ Khaled – “On Everything” ft. Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and Big Sean

DJ Khaled released his feature-packed album Grateful this week, and now he’s shared the video for single “On Everything,” which includes guest spots from Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and Big Sean. The clip shows the four performing throughout a tropical mansion that’s filled with tigers, armed guards, and smoke machines, and ends with a cliffhanger as gunmen storm the estate in a scene reminiscent of the final minutes of Scarface. Watch the video below.