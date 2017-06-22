New Music \
Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album Grateful
With “I’m The One” still dominating the charts and “Shining,” “To the Max” and “Wild Thoughts” not far behind, DJ Khaled has finally released his new album Grateful in full. The absurdly star-studded record includes features from—*inhales*—Beyoncé, Jay Z, Drake, Rihanna, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Alicia Keys, Future, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Jadakiss, Gucci Mane, Fat Joe, Raekwon, T.I., 21 Savage, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Calvin Harris, Jeremih, PartyNextDoor, Kodak Black, and many, many more across its whopping 23 tracks.
Stream Grateful below.
