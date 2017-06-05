New Music \
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “To the Max”
Drake and DJ Khaled have something of a tradition of summer anthems, starting with “I’m on One” on through last year’s “For Free.” Their latest collaboration is “To the Max,” which uses a sped-up vocal sample originally from a track produced by a college football player named Chad Thomas (aka Major Nine), who did the beat for the opening song on Rick Ross’ most recent album. “To the Max” doesn’t have the immediate commercial appeal of Drake’s other songs for Khaled, but at least stick around to the end for Khaled saying “more chune pon your head top.”