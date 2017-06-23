DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper Say “I Love You So Much” to Their Families

DJ Khaled has released his latest album, Grateful, meaning an inevitable array of superstar artists. But no song may be as meaningful as “I Love You So Much,” which features Chance the Rapper. As the two shared on Instagram today, they were inspired by their families to make the track. DJ Khaled dedicated it to Asahd, his infant son who’s an executive producer on the album, while Chance dedicated it to his entire family, including his daughter, Kensli.

#iloveyousomuch drops tn, real vibes for all the babies. This for all the Families that love each other, all the lil braddas baby yea S/o to Asahd and Kensli for inspiring this record and to the legendary @DjKhaled for believing in me, reminding me to believe in myself, reminding to be #Grateful and for giving glory to God. I think y'all gone like this one lol A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Stream the labor of love below.

