New Music \
DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper Say “I Love You So Much” to Their Families
DJ Khaled has released his latest album, Grateful, meaning an inevitable array of superstar artists. But no song may be as meaningful as “I Love You So Much,” which features Chance the Rapper. As the two shared on Instagram today, they were inspired by their families to make the track. DJ Khaled dedicated it to Asahd, his infant son who’s an executive producer on the album, while Chance dedicated it to his entire family, including his daughter, Kensli.
Stream the labor of love below.