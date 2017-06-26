“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story,” the documentary about the indelible hip-hop label produced by Diddy himself, is now available to stream on Apple Music. The film centers on the run-up to the label’s reunion concert in Brooklyn last year, but also tells the history of the label through Diddy’s eyes, focusing, of course, on his come-up from intern to mogul.

You can watch the film here via Apple Music, and check out the trailer below.