After unveiling the song on MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1 show earlier this month, Death From Above (formerly Death From Above 1979) have released the video for “Freeze Me.” Directed by Corey Adams, the video stars a number of bodybuilders in a lavish setting as they watch horrifying news unfold on a small television. The band appear briefly in the clip as butlers serving up corndogs to the training weightlifters. Check it out below.