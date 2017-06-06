Death From Above 1979 – “Freeze Me”

Death from Above 1979 premiered a new song, “Freeze Me,” on MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1 show today. Both Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler were interviewed to introduce the song, and clarified that they were “playing it by ear” in terms of whether the track was part of a larger project. The new, piano-sample-driven track is a typical, serrated piece of DFA-1979-branded dance-rock, with a fierce noise breakdown toward the end. The band’s last release was last year’s live album Live at Third Man Records, and their previous studio release was 2014’s The Physical World. Listen to the song and interview (before and after the song) below.