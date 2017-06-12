News \

David Crosby Reviews Hüsker Dü’s “Eight Miles High” Cover: “Didn’t Get Me”

Ray Romano Hosts International Myeloma Foundation's 7th Annual Comedy Celebration Benefiting The Peter Boyle Research Fund
CREDIT: Mike Windle/Getty Images

David Crosby’s Twitter feed, our primary outsider-news source, served up another morsel of microdrama today. When former bandmate Roger McGuinn encouraged him to weigh in on ’80s alt-rock icons Hüsker Dü’s snarling, almost-unintelligible punk cover of the Byrds’ 1966 hit “Eight Miles High,” Croz was unsparing.

This kind of poetic pith–well, it’s how David Crosby singlehandedly redeems the website Twitter.com anew every day.

Winston Cook-Wilson
Tags: david crosby, husker du, Roger McGuinn