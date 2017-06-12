David Crosby’s Twitter feed, our primary outsider-news source, served up another morsel of microdrama today. When former bandmate Roger McGuinn encouraged him to weigh in on ’80s alt-rock icons Hüsker Dü’s snarling, almost-unintelligible punk cover of the Byrds’ 1966 hit “Eight Miles High,” Croz was unsparing.

I thought it was very creative! Not sure what @thedavidcrosby thought. https://t.co/3OFqggGgRY — Roger McGuinn (@RogerMcGuinn) June 11, 2017

This kind of poetic pith–well, it’s how David Crosby singlehandedly redeems the website Twitter.com anew every day.