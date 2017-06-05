Dan Auerbach Plays Stripped-Down New Album Cuts, Talks Working With John Prine on NPR’s World Cafe

Dan Auerbach, solo artist and one half of the Black Keys, is today’s guest on NPR’s World Cafe. The show included stripped-down versions of songs from Auerbach’s new album, Waiting on a Song—including the title track and “Livin’ in Sin”—alongside an interview about his songwriting process, the Nashville music scene, his working relationship with John Prine, and more.

Waiting on a Song is out now. Listen to Dan Auerbach’s World Cafe appearance below.