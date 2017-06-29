Cymbals Eat Guitars have premiered a new video for “Have a Heart,” the band’s third single off their September album Pretty Years, via Pitchfork. Framed like a fake TV news broadcast, it is compromised largely of footage of protesters around the country and Donald Trump in sordid action–from getting sworn into office to stepping off the bus with Billy Bush in the infamous Access Hollywood video. There are bombs being dropped, plenty of shots of the people of New York, buildings being demolished, people loitering. At the end, a title screen encourages viewers to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union. It was directed by Geoffray Barbier. Watch below.