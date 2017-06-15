News \

Cut Copy Tweet New Song Teaser, “Greatest Hits” Playlist

Cut Copy teased new music this morning, tweeting a cryptic teaser video with a caption that reads “coming soon.” The video features 35 seconds of new music. The clip also has a link to the band’s Spotify page, where they’ve compiled a new greatest hits playlist with tracks from their last four albums. Check out the teaser for yourself below and revisit some classics from the band with the playlist.

Rob Arcand
Tags: cut copy