Cut Copy Tweet New Song Teaser, “Greatest Hits” Playlist
Cut Copy teased new music this morning, tweeting a cryptic teaser video with a caption that reads “coming soon.” The video features 35 seconds of new music. The clip also has a link to the band’s Spotify page, where they’ve compiled a new greatest hits playlist with tracks from their last four albums. Check out the teaser for yourself below and revisit some classics from the band with the playlist.
coming soon ☁️🌀 pic.twitter.com/SNqbU2lycm
— cut copy (@cutcopy) June 15, 2017