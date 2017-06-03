News \
Crystal Castles Announce World Tour
Crystal Castles have announced a world tour in support of their most recent album, Amnesty (I). The tour kicks off June 8 in Mexico City and ends in November in Toronto, with stops across Europe, Russia, and the U.S. in between. Check out the full list of dates below.
Crystal Castles:
06-08 Mexico City, Mexico – El Plaza Condensa
06-09 Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Rio 70
06-11 Manchester, Tennessee – Bonnaroo
06-16 London, England – Meltdown Royal Festival Hall
06-25 Mountain View, California – Id10t
07-12-16 Dour, Belgium – Dour
07-18 Saint Petersburg, Russia – Green Room
07-20 Krasnodar, Russia – Arena Hall
07-21 Moscow, Russia – Yota Space
07-23 Ekaterinburg, Russia – Tele-club
07-24-29 Emmaboda, Sweden – Emmaboda
08-04-06 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga
08-26 Puebla, Mexico – Canchas De Xaltepec
09-28 2017 Boston, Massachusetts – Royale
09-29 Brooklyn, New York – Brooklyn Steel
09-30 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10-06-08 Austin, Texas – Austin City Limits Festival
10-13-15 Austin, Texas – Austin City Limits Festival
10-10 El Paso, Texas – Tricky Falls
10-18 El Paso, Texas – Tricky Falls
10-19 Albuquerque, New Mexico – El Rey Theater
10-21 Los Angeles, California – The Wiltern
10-20-22 Phoenix, Arizona – Lost Lake Festival
10-24 Santa Ana, California – The Observatory
10-25 San Diego, California – The Observatory North Park
11-02 Seattle, Washington – Showbox
11-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Vogue
11-04 Portland, Oregon – Roseland Theater
11-08 Minneapolis, Minnesota – First Avenue
11-09 Madison, Wisconsin – Majestic Theatre
11-11 Columbus, Ohio – Newport Music Hall
11-14 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Underground Arts
11-17 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall