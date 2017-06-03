Crystal Castles Announce World Tour

Crystal Castles have announced a world tour in support of their most recent album, Amnesty (I). The tour kicks off June 8 in Mexico City and ends in November in Toronto, with stops across Europe, Russia, and the U.S. in between. Check out the full list of dates below.

Crystal Castles:

06-08 Mexico City, Mexico – El Plaza Condensa

06-09 Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Rio 70

06-11 Manchester, Tennessee – Bonnaroo

06-16 London, England – Meltdown Royal Festival Hall

06-25 Mountain View, California – Id10t

07-12-16 Dour, Belgium – Dour

07-18 Saint Petersburg, Russia – Green Room

07-20 Krasnodar, Russia – Arena Hall

07-21 Moscow, Russia – Yota Space

07-23 Ekaterinburg, Russia – Tele-club

07-24-29 Emmaboda, Sweden – Emmaboda

08-04-06 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga

08-26 Puebla, Mexico – Canchas De Xaltepec

09-28 2017 Boston, Massachusetts – Royale

09-29 Brooklyn, New York – Brooklyn Steel

09-30 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10-06-08 Austin, Texas – Austin City Limits Festival

10-13-15 Austin, Texas – Austin City Limits Festival

10-10 El Paso, Texas – Tricky Falls

10-18 El Paso, Texas – Tricky Falls

10-19 Albuquerque, New Mexico – El Rey Theater

10-21 Los Angeles, California – The Wiltern

10-20-22 Phoenix, Arizona – Lost Lake Festival

10-24 Santa Ana, California – The Observatory

10-25 San Diego, California – The Observatory North Park

11-02 Seattle, Washington – Showbox

11-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Vogue

11-04 Portland, Oregon – Roseland Theater

11-08 Minneapolis, Minnesota – First Avenue

11-09 Madison, Wisconsin – Majestic Theatre

11-11 Columbus, Ohio – Newport Music Hall

11-14 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Underground Arts

11-17 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

[Pitchfork]