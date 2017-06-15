Coldplay have released a new song, “All I Can Think About Is You,” from their forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP. Following a release date pushback, Kaleidoscope is out digitally July 14. It includes earlier single “Hypnotised,” a remix of Coldplay’s collaboration with the Chainsmokers, and another song with Big Sean.

Hear the unusually shoegaze-y new track “All I Can Think About Is You” below.

Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP track list

1. “All I Can Think About Is You”

2. “Miracles (Someone Special)” – Coldplay & Big Sean

3. “A L I E N S”

4. “Something Just Like This (Tokyo Remix)” – Coldplay & The Chainsmokers

5. “Hypnotised”