Clams Casino has announced that he will release Instrumentals 4 on Monday. The record is the fourth installment of the producer’s instrumental track series, and his first new album since his major-label debut last year, 32 Levels. Clams has also released “Wavey,” the first track from Instrumentals 4. Check out the album art and listen to “Wavey” below.

WAVEY FROM INSTRUMENTALS 4 / FREE DOWNLOAD MONDAY 12PM EST pic.twitter.com/w1OlpYEySw — Clams Casino (@clammyclams) June 24, 2017