Toxicology Report Reveals Chris Cornell Had Ativan and Butalbital in His System

A toxicology report obtained by TMZ shows that Chris Cornell had four prescription drugs, including Lorazepam (Ativan) and Butalbital, in his system at the time of his death. Pseudoephedrine, a decongestant, and Naloxone, which was administered by paramedics in an attempt to revive him, were also discovered.

According to TMZ, the report indicates Cornell took four 1 mg pills the night of his death. Cornell’s bodyguard told police he gave the singer two Ativans at about 11:30 pm, and his wife, Vicky Cornell, reported that her husband told her he took “an extra Ativan or two” in at phone call that took place five minutes later.

Vicky Cornell and other members of the singer’s family have disputed a medical examiner’s ruling that Cornell died of suicide by hanging, arguing instead that the additional Ativan may have triggered anxiety or paranoia that led to his death. In a statement released yesterday, Cornell and her attorney said they still had “unanswered questions” about the death.

She also spoke to TMZ today about the toxicology report.

“Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off,” she said. “We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind.”

“Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back,” she added. “We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy.”