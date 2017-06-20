Last night, Chris Cornell’s twelve-year-old daughter Toni published a tribute to her father on Cornell’s Facebook page. One specific anecdote shared in the heartfelt letter, in which she wishes Cornell a happy Father’s Day, relates to Prince, and Chris Cornell describing his first experience watching the film version of Purple Rain:

Whenever I was sick you would take care of me. You would cuddle with me, hug me, kiss me. You didn’t care about getting sick. You would stay up all night to make sure my fever went down. And if it didn’t, you would wake me up and give me my medicine. I would open my eyes, see you, and feel better.

I have so many memories with you but one of my favorite ones was earlier this year when I was jetlagged and we watched ‘Purple Rain ‘. We were staying at the BHH and you came into my room when I was trying to find a movie to watch.

“How about Purple Rain?” you said. I always trusted your judgement. I put it on and immediately fell in love! We then got to your favorite song, ‘The Beautiful Ones’.

“This song is so special it doesn’t even belong in a genre. When I was in my twenties, I saw this in the theatre and some guy started cracking up laughing at this scene and song. It got me really mad, ” you said.

I fell in love with the song too and listened to it on repeat.