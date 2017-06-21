Chris Cornell to Appear on New Album Featuring Johnny Cash’s Poetry

A new Johnny Cash tribute album will feature another posthumous release of new music from Chris Cornell. Johnny Cash Forever Words: The Music is produced by Cash’s son John Carter Cash, and features artists setting music to poems by his father that were recently published as Forever Words: The Unknown Poems. Cornell will feature on the album along with Brad Paisley, Jewel, T-Bone Burnett, Kacey Musgraves, Jamey Johnson and more. A release date or tracklist has not yet been released.

Yesterday, Cornell’s final music video for “The Promise,” a song he wrote for the film of the same, was released. Listen to Cash’s cover of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” below.

[Rolling Stone]