At just 24 years old, Chance the Rapper become the youngest recipient of the BET Humanitarian Award. Before taking stage, the BET Awards showed a tribute video that featured Common discussing the humanitarian work of his fellow Chicagoan. Michelle Obama also recorded a message on behalf of the former presidential family, and praised Chance while calling him a friend.

Nearing tears, Chance took the stage and spoke from the heart. “It feels a little early to get something like this, but my God doesn’t make mistakes,” he said. “I like to think that he’s putting this enormous pressure on me to see how I react.” Chance also outlined his wishes for the future–he wants to see the release of those jailed for weed before it becomes legalized and monetized, and spoke on wanting to become a better family member.

Chance also won Best New Artist earlier in the night. Watch Michelle Obama’s message to Chance below, and the honoree’s acceptance speech below.

Chance’s acceptance speech: