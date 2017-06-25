News \
BET Awards 2017: Watch Michelle Obama Praise Chance the Rapper for Humanitarian Award
At just 24 years old, Chance the Rapper become the youngest recipient of the BET Humanitarian Award. Before taking stage, the BET Awards showed a tribute video that featured Common discussing the humanitarian work of his fellow Chicagoan. Michelle Obama also recorded a message on behalf of the former presidential family, and praised Chance while calling him a friend.
Nearing tears, Chance took the stage and spoke from the heart. “It feels a little early to get something like this, but my God doesn’t make mistakes,” he said. “I like to think that he’s putting this enormous pressure on me to see how I react.” Chance also outlined his wishes for the future–he wants to see the release of those jailed for weed before it becomes legalized and monetized, and spoke on wanting to become a better family member.
Chance also won Best New Artist earlier in the night. Watch Michelle Obama’s message to Chance below, and the honoree’s acceptance speech below.
Chance’s acceptance speech: