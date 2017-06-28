Dave Chappelle is getting ready for another run of shows at Radio City Music Hall this August, and has added three new shows to push the residency to 14 dates. Those shows will feature performances from Chance the Rapper, Lauryn Hill, and Yasiin Bey. The latter performed what was supposed to be his final New York show last December, but it makes sense for him to at least temporarily come out of retirement for Chappelle, since they go back a few years.

The new additions join an already impressive list of performers. The Radio City residency will feature a rare live performance from Childish Gambino, two dates with Chris Rock, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, the Roots, Erykah Badu (a guest in Chappelle’s 2014 Radio City residency), and Ali Wong.

The tickets for the shows go on sale June 30th at 10 a.m. while a pre-sale begins June 29th at 10 a.m eastern time. View the itinerary below.

Dave Chappelle Radio City dates:

August 1 —The Roots

August 2 — The Roots

August 3 — The Roots

August 4 — The Roots

August 5 — Chris Rock

August 6 — Chris Rock

August 9 — Erykah Badu

August 15 — Very Special Guest

August 17 — Chance the Rapper

August 18 — Trevor Noah

August 19 — Childish Gambino

August 20 — Ms. Lauryn Hill

August 23 — Yasiin Bey

August 24 — Ali Wong