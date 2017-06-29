Chance the Rapper Is Donating a Grammy to Chicago’s DuSable Museum

Chance the Rapper is donating his Best Rap Album Grammy to Chicago’s DuSable Museum of African American History, where he’s part of the board of trustees. Chance announced the gift as he accepted his Trail Blazer Award during last weekend’s “Night of 100 Stars” gala.

“I’m so excited to not just work hand in hand with the African American History Museum, but we want to build it up,” Chance said in his speech. “We want to make it a staple of African American history.” According to the Chicago Tribune, Chance didn’t inform the board of his plans to donate the Grammy before it was announced during his speech.

Chance also won two more Grammys in February for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance “No Problem.” [Chicago Tribune]