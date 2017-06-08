Camila Cabello Said No to Singing “Closer” for the Chainsmokers

Here’s a pop music internet rumor from a couple months back: Camila Cabello, formerly of Fifth Harmony, recorded a demo vocal feature for the Chainsmokers’ ubiquitous hit “Closer,” although the final version went to Halsey. And here’s radio personality Elvis Duran playing a leaked clip of that ‘Smokers demo to Cabello herself:

Well, consider that rumor confirmed. As Cabello explains to Duran: “I loved the song, but I had to turn it down because I was with the group at the time, and we were about to put an album out. So I didn’t wanna—I always tried to do my solo stuff off-cycle, so that was super on, and so I had to say no, and then that was the number one song in the world.” Oops.

We’re never going to get rid of this thing. [Billboard Dance]