Watch Bruno Mars Rehearse His Grammys Performance of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy”

This Sunday marks the 33rd anniversary of Prince’s landmark sixth album Purple Rain, and tomorrow, there’s a deluxe reissue coming, with a wealth of previously unreleased material from the era. (We’ve already heard some of it.) To mark the occasion, Bruno Mars just released rehearsal footage from his tribute performance to the late legend, during which he delivered a slick and spirited version of Purple Rain’s classic opener “Let’s Go Crazy.” Mars’s superhuman charisma as a performer is evident evident even during the trial run, and at the end, he gives a shredding guitar solo worthy of the purple one. Watch it below.