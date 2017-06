Ahead of the release of their new album Hug of Thunder next Friday, Broken Social Scene have dropped another track from the album. This one’s called “Stay Happy,” with lead vocals from new BSS singer Ariel Engle, and the band is releasing the studio version after premiering it live on KCRW over the weekend. The song opens with some “Pacific Theme“-style breezy atmospherics before kicking into squiggly uptempo pop. Hear it below.