Watch Broken Social Scene Perform New Song “Stay Happy” on KCRW

To promote their forthcoming new album Hug of Thunder, Broken Social Scene recently appeared on KCRW’s “Morning Becomes Eclectic,” where they premiered two new songs from the album, “Stay Happy” and “Protest Song.” The tracks are the fourth and fifth we’ve heard from the new record, following “Halfway Home,” “Skyline,” and the title track. Watch the band’s performance of “Stay Happy” below and listen to the full show here (“Protest Song” begins at about 2:25:00). Hug of Thunder is out July 7.