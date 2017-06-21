News \
Brian May, Niles Rodgers, Stormzy, Liam Payne & More Cover “Bridge Over Troubled Water” for Grenfell Tower Benefit
A huge group of musicians have teamed up to cover Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to benefit the victims of last week’s deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London. The song, which was organized by Simon Cowell, includes appearances by Queen’s Brian May, The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, Stormzy, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Leona Lewis, Niles Rodgers, Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Geri Haliwell, and dozens more. Proceeds from the track, which was released through Artists for Grenfell, will go to the London Community Foundation. At least 79 people are dead or presumed dead after the blaze, which left hundreds more homeless. Listen to the song below and go to the Artists for Grenfell website to donate directly.