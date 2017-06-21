Brian Wilson Announces New Anthology Playback Featuring Two Unreleased Songs

Brian Wilson has announced a new solo anthology called Playback, a collection of 18 studio tracks and live recordings celebrating his 30-year solo career. The album will include two unreleased songs: “Run James Run,” which Wilson wrote and recorded specifically for this project, and “Some Sweet Day,” which he wrote with frequent collaborator Andy Paley for an unfinished project in the early ’90s. It’ll also features classic photographs and liner notes by critic David Wild. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01 “Love And Mercy”

02 “Surf’s Up”

03 “Heroes And Villains”

04 “Melt Away”

05 “Let It Shine”

06 “Some Sweet Day” *

07 “Rio Grande”

08 “Cry”

09 “Lay Down Burden”

10 “The First Time” (Live At The Roxy Theatre)

11 “This Isn’t Love” (Live At The Roxy Theatre)

12 “Soul Searchin’”

13 “Gettin’ In Over My Head”

14 “The Like In I Love You”

15 “Midnight’s Another Day”

16 “Colors Of The Wind”

17 “One Kind Of Love”

18 “Run James Run”

** previously unreleased

Playback: The Brian Wilson Anthology is out 9/22 via Rhino.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.