For the last 15 years, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has taken Manchester, TN by storm, and this year is no exception. But if you can’t be there in person, you can still catch much of the festival via a livestream, which will cover acts like Lorde, Flume, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flatbush Zombies, BADBADNOTGOOD, and many more throughout the weekend. The livestream starts tonight at 7PM CDT and continues throughout the weekend across three channels. Check out the schedule on the festival’s website and catch your favorite acts on the livestream here.