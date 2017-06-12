If you’re seeking a strange high, a big hippie-friendly music fest like Bonnaroo is probably as good a place as any to find it. Looking to drop some DMT and ponder the secrets of the cosmos? See the shaman camped out over by the port-a-potties. Salvia’s more your style? Someone in the crowd for Umphrey’s McGee surely has you covered. Looking to inject three grams of unadulterated Nag Champa straight into your bloodstream? Well, David E. Brady is your man–he was, at least, until he got arrested for peddling his wares at the concert Wednesday.

Police apprehended Brady with 1,000 fake hits of acid, 20 bags of faux cocaine, 37 pills of bootleg molly, 22 bags of muggle mushrooms, and “an incense stick made to look like black tar heroin,” CNN and the Associated Press report. According to the Coffee Country Sheriff’s Department’s arrest warrant, Brady told the authorities that he was “doing God’s work” by selling the imitation narcotics.

He was charged on two counts of possession of counterfeit controlled substances, according to CNN, and is being held in Coffee County jail on $120,000 bail until his court date in August. Seems a little harsh considering Brady wasn’t carrying a lick of any substance that would actually get his customers high, but who knows? Maybe the vibes coming off that incense stick are more potent than you’d think.