After releasing the video for Boomiverse’s lead single “Mic Jack” last month, Big Boi returns with a new flick for the album’s second single, “Kill Jill.” Killer Mike shows up in a red room and amongst smoke clouds, while Jeezy does his hook from a darkly lit room. Big Boi, the star of this Japan-influenced setup, cooly performs with a lion nearby. Watch it below. Boomiverse is out June 16.