Big Boi has let go of a third track from his upcoming album, Boomiverse. “In the South” more than lives up to its name by featuring Gucci Mane and the late Pimp C. Unlike the lead single “Mic Jack” with Adam Levine, it’s an old-school Dirty South rap song, a slow burner meant to pout out of a Cadillac.

Stream “In the South” below.