Big Boi – “Chocolate” ft. Trozé

Big Boi has just released another track off his upcoming album Boomiverse: a freaky house-rap track called “Chocolate.” It features L.A. rapper Trozé delivering a pitch-shifted, chant-along chorus. The Outkast member’s song is essentially a remix of a track called “Chocolate” that Trozé put out with Jessie Rose last year, and which is featured in this iPhone 6 commercial. Previously, Big Boi has released throwback Southern-fried cut “In the South” featuring Gucci Mane and the late Pimp C, “Kill Jill” featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy, and the clubby Adam Levine collaboration “Mic Jack.” Boomiverse is out Friday (June 16). Listen to “Chocolate” below.