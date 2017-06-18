Beyonce and Jay Z Welcome Twins to Family

Beyonce and Jay Z have welcomed two more into their family, as a source close to the superstars confirm to People and Us Weekly that Beyonce has given birth to twins. The 35-year-old singer birthed the kids earlier this week, according to sources close to the family. The children join 5-year-old Blue Ivy in the Carter clan. The sex and names of the twins has not yet been announced.

On Sunday, Bey’s father, Matthew Knowles, tweeted out confirmation of the birth:

Beyonce and Jay Z celebrated their ninth anniversary earlier this year, releasing home video footage to celebrate. The singer announced back in February that she was pregnant, with an elaborately styled Instagram post. She then dropped off of her headlining Coachella spot, as per instructions from her doctor, and was replaced by Lady Gaga. Barring another pregnancy, she’s set to perform at the 2018 iteration of the California festival.