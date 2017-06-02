Baroness Guitarist Pete Adams Leaves Band

Longtime Baroness guitarist Pete Adams has announced that he has left the band. In a statement posted on the band’s website, Adams wrote that it was time for him to focus his “energy closer to home and not on the road.”

“I would like to say thanks to all of the Baroness fans far and wide and all of the support through the ups and downs along the way,” he added. “I feel beyond fortunate to have had the chance to travel great distances with Baroness and to meet so many of you.”

The band also announced that guitarist Gina Gleason will be his replacement. “We hope our fans will share in our excitement and provide her a warm welcome into the Baroness family,” singer John Baizley wrote in a statement. Adams will continue playing with Virginia-based metal band Valkyrie.

In 2013, drummer Allen Blickle and bassist Matt Maggioni left the band after a serious bus crash forced them to cancel the rest of their year-long tour. The group’s last album Purple was released in 2015.