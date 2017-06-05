New Music \
Azealia Banks – “Chi Chi”
The polarizing, frustrating, and alleged boob-biter Azealia Banks is streaming “Chi Chi,” a spare and sinister new track on Cheapy XO, the website she has been recently been using to sell her own designer soaps, among other things. “Told you to put some respek on my name/Told you to put the check in my name,” she raps, in low, hoarse tones. Banks, who endorsed Donald Trump during the election and called Zayn Malik a “curry-scented” “f*ggot,” has definitely made both things hard for people to do over the past few years. Her last song was “Crown,” a collaboration with Lunice from September, and her last official release was last spring’s Slay-Z mixtape. You can listen to “Chi-Chi” here.