Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced his new project Eucalyptus, a 15-track LP that serves as his first solo effort since 2010’s Down There. The album features contributions from ex-Dirty Projectors member Angel Deradoorian (a member of Avey Tare’s Slasher Flicks, who released their lone album in 2014), Jessika Kenney, and Eyvind Kang. A press release states that this album was written on a “sunlit bedroom afternoon” in Los Angeles and is “[r]ecommended listening for dawn or dusk.”

Eucalyptus is scheduled to arrive on July 21. Read the tracklist below.

Eucalyptus:

1. “Season High”

2. “Melody Unfair”

3. “Ms. Secret”

4. “Lunch Out of Order Pt. 1″

5. “Lunch Out of Order Pt. 2″

6. “Jackson 5″

7. “DR aw one for J”

8. “PJ”

9. “In Pieces”

10. “Selection of A Place”

11. “Boat Race”

12. “Roamer”

13. “Coral Lords”

14. “Sports In July”

15. “When You Left Me”