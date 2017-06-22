Atlanta Newscasters Pay Tribute to Mobb Deep’s Prodigy During Live Traffic Reports

This is good: News anchors on Atlanta’s WSB-TV used routine traffic reports as a vehicle to pay tribute to the late Prodigy, who tragically passed away on Tuesday at the age of 42. Poker-facedly (and without any explicit explanation), the two hosts, Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum, snuck a dense series of references to Prodigy lyrics and Mobb Deep into their banter on the air, ranging from the obvious (“It’s mob[b] deep out there on I-20 with delays”) to the outlandish (Arum: “I be on the block, hustlin’ and counting my stacks–those trip times counting up to 27 minutes now.”)

Other gems: Arum’s matter-of-fact and nonsensical “last name English, first name Old, said 85’s wide open” and his assumption that there are “just a lot of folks pushing Lexuses, wearing fat diamond rings” out on the Grady Curve. Traffic in Atlanta, in general, is based on the M.O. of “survival of the fit, only the fit survive,” Arum also observed.

There’s a lot more good stuff packed in here. Watch below.

