Last April, A$AP Mob’s two biggest stars A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg dropped their new single “Wrong.” While Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 doesn’t have a release date, the duo have at least teamed up again for the song’s video. From within an earthy church, Rocky and Ferg mournfully rap about the women they did wrong as models stand around stoically. Rocky is also seen wearing a long sleeve that says “WE SHOULD ALL BE FEMINISTS.”

Watch the woke A$AP duo below.